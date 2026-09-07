What to eat before a workout: Simple, science-backed pre-exercise nutrition tips

For most workouts, a combination of carbohydrates and a moderate amount of protein works well. Carbohydrates provide readily available energy, while protein helps support muscle maintenance and recovery. How much you eat and when you eat it can depend on the type and duration of your workout, as well as how your body responds to food.

Timing Your Pre-Workout Meal

If you are having a proper meal, aim to eat around two to three hours before exercising. This gives your body time to digest the food. A meal could include a source of complex carbohydrates with lean protein, such as brown rice with chicken or oatmeal with yoghurt or protein powder.

If you have less time, opt for something smaller and easier to digest. About an hour before exercising, Greek yoghurt with fruit, a small smoothie or oatmeal with banana can work well.

For a quick snack 30 to 60 minutes before your workout, keep things simple. A banana, a slice of toast or another piece of fruit can provide carbohydrates without making you feel overly full.

What to Eat Before Exercise

Carbohydrates

Carbohydrates are an important source of fuel during exercise because the body can break them down into glucose for energy. Good choices include bananas, oats, rice, potatoes, fruit and whole-grain bread.

The importance of carbohydrates can vary depending on your workout. They tend to be particularly useful when you are doing prolonged or high-intensity exercise, where energy demands are greater.

Protein

A moderate amount of protein before exercise can help support muscle tissue and may contribute to recovery. Eggs, Greek yoghurt, lean chicken, milk and protein powder are convenient options.

You don't necessarily need a large serving of protein immediately before training. If you have already eaten a balanced meal earlier in the day, your overall protein intake matters more than a single pre-workout serving.

What About Coffee?

If you enjoy coffee, a cup before exercise may help you feel more alert and improve exercise performance. Caffeine is one of the more extensively studied performance-enhancing compounds, although individual responses vary.

Avoid experimenting with large amounts of caffeine immediately before an important workout, particularly if you are sensitive to it.

Foods to Limit Before a Workout

Very rich or heavy meals can make exercise uncomfortable. Foods particularly high in fat or fibre may take longer to digest and can cause bloating or stomach discomfort for some people.

That doesn't mean you need to avoid healthy fats and fibre altogether. Nuts, seeds, avocado and high-fibre foods can be part of a healthy diet, but they may be better suited to meals further away from your workout rather than a large snack immediately beforehand.

Similarly, avoid eating a very large meal just before exercising. Feeling overly full can make running, lifting or high-intensity training considerably less comfortable.

What If You Are Hungry Before Exercise?

There is no benefit to forcing yourself to train while distracted by hunger. If you feel hungry before a workout, a small carbohydrate-rich snack can give you some energy without sitting heavily in your stomach.

On the other hand, if eating shortly before exercise consistently makes you feel sluggish or uncomfortable, experiment with having your meal earlier. There is no single pre-workout formula that works for everyone.

Simple Pre-Workout Meal Ideas

Two to three hours before:

Brown rice with grilled chicken and vegetables

Sweet potato with salmon and grilled vegetables

Oatmeal with yoghurt, fruit and a small portion of nuts

About one to two hours before:

Omelette with whole-grain toast and fruit

Oatmeal with banana and protein powder

Greek yoghurt with fruit

30 to 60 minutes before:

Banana

Toast with a light spread

A small fruit smoothie

A piece of fruit

The goal isn't to find the “perfect” pre-workout meal. Instead, pay attention to how different foods affect your energy and digestion, and build a routine that works for your body and your training schedule.

And don't forget the basics: staying adequately hydrated throughout the day is just as important as choosing the right food before you exercise.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

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