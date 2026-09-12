5 biggest diet mistakes people make after 40

It is often said that when it comes to losing weight, 30 per cent is your workout and 70 per cent is your diet. People who often complain about not losing weight are mostly consuming more calories. What you can do is keep track of what you eat. However, don’t be too harsh on yourself because food tracking may lead to eating disorders, according to studies. Also, keep track of binge eating, like, for example, those things you love, such as dark chocolate and nuts, which can prevent you from losing weight.



Eating too fast



Yes, you read that right. This is a common mistake that people who lead a fast-paced life make. One of the world’s most powerful weight-loss tools is mindful eating. Eat without any distractions, such as watching TV or listening to music. When you eat, just focus on the food and enjoy it. This will tell your brain that your body has had enough and will not feel like eating more. Numerous studies have found that slower, more mindful eating can help you feel fuller sooner and promote long-term weight loss.



You’re not eating whole foods



When it comes to food, quality and quantity matter. You can regulate your appetite by eating whole foods. They will keep you full for a longer time and curtail hunger pangs. Avoid processed foods labelled as health food. They may have extra carbs and salt, which will not help in your weight-loss journey.



You’re not exercising enough



Getting regular exercise can help you lose weight. Resistance training after 40, such as weightlifting, have been shown to be effective in helping with weight loss in numerous studies. That said, exercise alone is less effective in promoting weight loss unless combined with the right dietary approach.

Consult your doctor or a registered dietitian to see what combination of diet and exercise is best for you. Both aerobic exercise and strength training can help you lose weight, but make sure to eat healthy for optimal effectiveness.



You’re still drinking sugar



Sugary beverages are significantly fattening items in the food supply. This isn’t only true of sugary drinks like Coke and Pepsi. It also applies to beverages labeled as “healthier”, which are also loaded with sugar.

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp , Telegram and YouTube channels.