Almond, walnut or pistachio: Which is the healthiest nut?

A diet rich in nuts is proven to lower heart disease risk by reducing inflammation, improving arterial health, and decreasing the risk of blood clots, which can cause both heart attacks and stroke, according to the Mayo Clinic.

When it comes to nuts, we are spoilt for choice. Are you confused which type of nut is best for you? Here is a breakdown of what the available research has to say about the pros and cons of three common types of nuts.

Pistachios: A good all-round choice

Pistachios are small but contain a wealth of nutrients. A 30-gm serving provides around 160 calories, 6 gm of protein, 3 gm of fibre and 13 gm of fat, most of which is unsaturated.

They also provide potassium, magnesium, copper, phosphorus and vitamin B6. Their combination of protein, fibre and healthy fats makes them a satisfying snack, while their convenient size makes them easy to carry to work or pack for a trip.

There’s another advantage if you buy pistachios in their shells. Having to crack each one can naturally slow down your rate of eating and encourage more mindful snacking.

Pistachios can be eaten on their own or added to oats, yoghurt, salads and desserts. They’re also available raw, shelled or roasted.

One-line takeaway: Pistachios are a well-balanced nut with protein, fibre, healthy fats and useful minerals.

Almonds: A nutrient-dense everyday favourite

Almonds soaked overnight and eaten in the morning or enjoyed as an evening snack are quite popular in Indian households.

They are filled with plant-based protein, healthy fats, dietary fibre, vitamin E and magnesium. A 30-gm serving contains about 6 gms of protein and 3 to 4 gms of fibre.

Why almonds stand out is because of their vitamin E presence. It helps protect cells from oxidative damage, thanks to its antioxidant properties. Almonds are also a beneficial source of magnesium, which is essential for many normal functions in the body.

You can eat them on their own or add in smoothies or breakfast bowls or salads. Almond flour and almond butter are also quite popular in sweet and savoury recipes.

One-line takeaway: Almonds are a good everyday choice if you’re looking for vitamin E, fibre, protein and versatility.

Walnuts: Packed with plant omega-3

Walnuts differ from almonds and pistachios in both flavour and nutrition. Their biggest nutritional distinction is alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), a plant-based omega-3 fatty acid.

In fact, walnuts are among the best plant sources of ALA. One ounce, or about 28 gm, provides around 2.57 gm of omega-3 fats. Research has linked walnuts with heart and brain health, and studies have also explored their possible role in supporting mood and gut health.

Walnuts contain more total fat and calories per serving than pistachios and almonds, but that doesn’t make them a bad food. They are simply more calorie-dense, so portion size still matters.

Their soft texture and rich, earthy flavour work well in oats, yoghurt, salads, trail mixes and baked goods.

One-line takeaway: Walnuts are a go-to nut when increasing plant-based omega-3 intake is your main priority.

Which nut is healthiest?

There isn’t a clear winner. All three can be part of a balanced diet, and the best choice depends on what you’re looking for.

If you want more vitamin E and fibre, almonds are a good pick. If plant-based omega-3 is your priority, walnuts stand out. And if you’re after a balanced snack with protein, fibre and healthy fats, pistachios are an excellent option.

Ultimately, variety may be the best approach. Mixing almonds, walnuts and pistachios into your regular diet gives you a wider range of nutrients while keeping snacking interesting. Whether you eat them by the handful, add them to breakfast or sprinkle them over a salad, each nut has something valuable to bring to the table.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

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