Can the soleus push-up lower blood sugar? Here's what research says

The soleus push-up (SPU) isn't a fitness-influencer invention. It was designed by researchers at the University of Houston, led by physiologist Marc Hamilton, who published the foundational study in 2022. The exercise itself is almost absurdly minimal: sit down, keep your heels planted on the floor, and rock your feet so the front of the foot lifts and drops — essentially a seated calf raise done in reverse, targeting the soleus muscle in the lower leg.

Can a simple seated exercise reduce blood sugar spikes?

What made the finding notable wasn't the movement itself, but what happened when people did it continuously for long stretches — in the original protocol, up to three hours. Sustained soleus activity was linked to meaningful improvements in blood fat levels, including triglycerides and VLDL cholesterol, along with better glucose handling.