Can the soleus push-up lower blood sugar? Here's what research says

The soleus push-up (SPU) isn't a fitness-influencer invention. It was designed by researchers at the University of Houston, led by physiologist Marc Hamilton, who published the foundational study in 2022. The exercise itself is almost absurdly minimal: sit down, keep your heels planted on the floor, and rock your feet so the front of the foot lifts and drops — essentially a seated calf raise done in reverse, targeting the soleus muscle in the lower leg.
What made the finding notable wasn't the movement itself, but what happened when people did it continuously for long stretches — in the original protocol, up to three hours. Sustained soleus activity was linked to meaningful improvements in blood fat levels, including triglycerides and VLDL cholesterol, along with better glucose handling.
The soleus has an unusual claim to fame: it's the only muscle in the human body made up of roughly 88% slow-twitch muscle fibers. Slow-twitch fibers are built for endurance rather than power — think of the difference between a marathon runner's legs and a sprinter's. That composition lets the soleus stay active for hours without fatiguing, continuously pulling glucose out of the bloodstream to fuel itself through a metabolic pathway that's distinct from typical exercise.
Since Hamilton's original paper, researchers have started testing the SPU in more specific, and more relevant, populations. A pilot study looked at the exercise in adults with prediabetes — the group who arguably stand to benefit the most. Ten participants underwent standard oral glucose tolerance tests, once sitting still and once performing the soleus push-up throughout. The result: roughly a 32% reduction in post-meal blood sugar spikes when the SPU was performed, compared to sitting sedentary. Notably, the effect held up even when participants didn't have real-time feedback on their muscle activity, suggesting the exercise doesn't need to be done 'perfectly' to help.
A separate comparison study measured similar effects, finding blood glucose readings roughly 1.5 to 2 mmol/L lower during the exercise condition than during the control condition, with the difference becoming significant partway through the test and lasting until the end.
This article is for general informational purposes and isn't medical advice. Anyone managing blood sugar concerns should talk to a healthcare provider about what's right for them.
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