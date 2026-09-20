Yes, you can lose weight without ditching carbs: How the right carbs help burn fat

Carbs not only fuel the body but also aid in fat metabolism. Have you ever heard the phrase, “fat burns in a carbohydrate flame”? Your body requires glycogen (glucose) to support energy production as it uses fat for fuel. Where do we get glucose from? CARBS!

Carbs also fuel the brain, heart, muscles, kidneys and central nervous system. For proper digestion and to keep you full for longer, the fibre found in carbohydrate-rich foods can help. But always remember to choose the right carbs that are full of nutrients. Here are a few healthy carbohydrate-rich foods:

Whole grains: Amaranth, quinoa, brown rice, barley, oatmeal, whole-grain pasta and whole-grain breakfast cereals.

Fruits: Apples, bananas, berries, melons, citrus fruits, pears and kiwifruit.

Starchy vegetables: Yams, sweet potatoes, peas, corn and carrots.

Legumes: Lentils, black beans, chickpeas and soybeans, to name a few.

Milk products: Low-fat milk, plain yoghurt and soy yoghurt.

Practical ways to cut back on refined carbs

Start with breakfast: Avoid sugary cereals. Eat oatmeal, Greek yogurt, fruit or eggs with whole-grain toast.

Choose whole grains: Instead of white rice, white bread or regular pasta, opt for millets, ragi or brown rice, quinoa, barley or whole-grain pasta. These grains are less processed and keep more of their natural nutrients and fiber.

Load up on fruits and vegetables: Instead of refined carbs load up on fresh, frozen or minimally processed fruits and vegetables. For instance, intead of packaged fruit drinks, eat apple slices or choose roasted sweet potatoes over potato chips. These foods give you fiber, vitamins and antioxidants.

Mind your snacks: Instead of cookies, crackers or candy, try eating raw nuts, air-popped popcorn or hummus with veggie sticks.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

@ManuVipin

For more updates, join/follow our

https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n

https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl

https://www.youtube.com/indulgeexpress