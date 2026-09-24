Can desserts be healthy? Here's what to look for

Everyone loves sweet foods. It is part of our innate nature, as sweetness can signal pleasure, energy and satisfaction. It is how we are wired.

The Rise of Better-For-You Desserts

We are seeing a rise in high-protein snacks, lower-sugar treats and better-for-you desserts. This means using ingredients with more nutritional value, like fruit, nuts, seeds, yoghurt, or whole grains. Some desserts also use dates or other naturally sweet ingredients in place of some refined sugar. the overall ingredients and portion still matter.

Protein Changes Everything

Protein in desserts can make them more filling and help them fit into an active lifestyle. Adding ingredients such as Greek yoghurt, milk, nuts, seeds or protein-rich alternatives can give a dessert more nutritional value than a conventional sweet treat.

The idea is not to turn every dessert into a protein food, but to create options that offer more than just sweetness.

A Dessert You Don't Have to Feel Bad About

Look for desserts that are creamy, rich and delicious, while also offering meaningful nutrition. We often see protein puddings made with berries, chia seeds and almond milk, for instance.

You still get the experience of eating dessert—the spoon, the texture and the satisfaction but with ingredients that can add protein, fibre, vitamins, minerals or healthy fats to the overall dish.

The Future of Dessert

The future isn't necessarily about eliminating treats. It is about creating smarter ones and finding a balance that works for you.

Completely restricting foods you enjoy can sometimes make them more appealing and can make healthy eating feel unnecessarily restrictive. Instead, allowing yourself to enjoy dessert as part of an overall balanced diet can make eating well feel more sustainable.

The important thing is to look at the bigger picture rather than judging a food on its own. Some desserts can provide useful nutrients depending on the ingredients used. Desserts made with dairy, fruit, nuts, seeds, whole grains or dark chocolate, for example, can provide nutrients such as protein, calcium, fibre, healthy fats, vitamins and minerals.

There is also emerging research around the potential benefits of certain types of chocolate, although these findings are still developing and do not mean that chocolate itself should be considered a health food.

So the thumb rule is to look for better-for-you options while also allowing yourself to enjoy dessert without unnecessary guilt. The next time you crave something sweet, you could opt for a fruit pie or an apple crumble— something warm, comforting and satisfying—and simply enjoy it.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

@ManuVipin

For more updates, join/follow our

https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n

https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl

https://www.youtube.com/indulgeexpress