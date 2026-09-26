Dengue season is back: 8 effective ways to protect your family from mosquito-borne diseases

Dengue and malaria cases have spiked this year, with Mumbai and Pune reporting sharp rises during the long monsoon. This guide offers eight ways to keep mosquitoes and mosquito-borne illnesses away from your home and family.

8 ways to protect yourself from dengue and malaria this season

Mosquitoes have been busy this season. Nationally, India recorded nearly 24,000 dengue cases and 31 deaths in just six months. Even Delhi, which usually sees the worst of it later in the year, clocked its highest monthly dengue count in September, with 121 fresh cases in a single month. South India alone accounted for over 63 percent of the country's dengue cases in the first half of 2026, with Tamil Nadu logging the highest number of infections at 7,511 and Kerala reporting the most deaths at 19.

With the monsoon and the post-monsoon months typically bringing the sharpest rise in mosquito-borne illnesses, here are eight practical ways to protect yourself:

Clear standing water in and around your home: Aedes mosquitoes, the ones responsible for dengue and chikungunya, breed in even small amounts of clean, stagnant water. Check coolers, flower pot trays, terrace drains, open water tanks, and discarded tyres or containers at least twice a week. Health officials repeatedly point to construction sites, scrap yards, and poorly drained terraces as major breeding hotspots in Indian cities.

Use repellents: Look for DEET, picaridin, citronella, and neem-based repellents for lighter use. For evenings outdoors, a higher-concentration DEET or picaridin cream or spray gives longer protection than natural options alone.