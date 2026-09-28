Subtle clues and synchronicities that reveal you’re on someone’s mind, according to psychology

It’s in those little excuses to reach out that feel just a tad too convenient to be mere coincidence. Here are some tell-tale signs.

This person will always be around you

Regardless of the situation, you may notice that this person is sitting next to you. They may even have excuses to be near you. When someone thinks about you, they will always gravitate towards you. You may also experience a number of synchronicities with this person. This is when you have a feeling that something will happen, and it actually does.

They remember important dates

A person recalling certain significant dates is not without a reason. They are thinking about you for good or bad reasons! Whatever may be the reason, good or bad, you have had an impact on them. They regard important information about your life as special and therefore take it seriously enough to remember it.

You may not remember your friends’ and family’s special occasions, but you will undoubtedly have your crush’s birthday, favourite food or favourite colour at the back of your mind.

They reach out frequently and consistently

We are not talking about occasional contact, but the key here is consistency. Without you having to prompt them, they reach out several times a week. They reply to you much faster than they do to others. Studies on communication patterns show that quicker response times and higher rates of initiation are directly linked to a stronger emotional connection. But this has to be observed not in a single busy week; months of consistent outreach show that you hold a significant place in their thoughts.

They bring up your name with other people

They will ask about you to mutual friends. Not gossip. Positive references. Mentions. What you are doing, how you are doing. People who don’t think about you rarely mention you. Those who do bring you up organically across different contexts without forcing it.

—manuvipin@newindianepress.com

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