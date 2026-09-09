Return of Astrology: How Gen-Z's are resorting to alternative beliefs to seek answers

For a generation that grew up questioning traditional beliefs, astrology seems to have an unlikely relevance. From horoscope apps and AI-powered readings to online astrologer consultations, the practice is increasingly finding space on young people's smartphones.

The return of Astrology

For fashion designer Prashansa Singh of Noida, the attraction was not about knowing exactly what the future held, but about making it feel a little less unpredictable. She began using astrology apps last year, hoping they would offer some clarity about what lay ahead. While the predictions did not always give her the certainty she was looking for, they offered a way to think about the possibilities ahead.

The contradiction perhaps captures the changing relationship young people have with astrology.

It is no longer necessarily about unquestioning belief. For some, it is curiosity; for others, reassurance, validation or simply a way of making sense of uncertainty.