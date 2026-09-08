5 popular reported hauntings across the United Kingdom that can satiate your horror-hungry soul

One of Scotland’s most famous legends except the Lochness Monster is the Grey Man of Ben Macdui or the Am Fear Liath Mor (in Gaelic). Unlike other accounts of shadows, apparitions and sounds, this is more of a sensation-based narrative. Ben Macdui is the second-highest mountain in Britain and people often seem to have a heavy feeling of being followed around. Professor Norman Collie was the first to experience this feeling in 1891 when he was alone near the summit, although he didn’t publicly share the experience till 1925. According to him every few steps he took, he heard a heavy sound behind him as if someone or something was following him. Another account by Dr A. M Kellas mentions that he saw a figure around the area but when he showed it to his brother, there was nothing at all. Strange footsteps panic, figures appearing out of nowhere and sounds are the basic accounts of this haunting. Since no one had actually seen a visible entity hence no identification was done so far.