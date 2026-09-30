How to do hard things when you have zero motivation

Psychologists have spent decades studying why people take action—or don’t—and the findings are surprising. Motivation is not a personality trait. It isn’t something some people are born with while others are not. It depends on a lot of factors such as stress levels, anxiety, sleep quality, physical health, emotional wellbeing, etc.

First of all, remember that there will be good and bad days, bright and grey days. And you should act on all days.

Focus on the bigger picture

That itself will be a motivating factor. You are a person who is lazy to work out, but you aim to lose 10 kg within five months. So, consider each day a step towards that goal, and that will be motivation enough.

The two-minute rule

This is essential to forming a habit. A habit is a behaviour that has become automatic through repetition. It requires less conscious effort because your brain has learned a familiar pattern. Think about everyday behaviours you do without thinking: brushing your teeth, taking a bath, making your morning coffee, working out. You don’t wake up and negotiate with yourself about whether you have enough motivation to brush your teeth. You simply do it. That is the power of habit formation.

The same works for a person who regularly works out. Look for ways to save energy by turning repeated actions into automatic routines. By changing a behaviour, you can create a new pathway in the brain.

The role of your subconscious mind in behaviour change

Many people come to therapy because they understand what they need to do. They know they should exercise more, reduce unhealthy habits, stop procrastinating, manage stress, and create a manageable to-do list.

If you are not able to perform one day, don’t become too anxious. For instance, if you are making a to-do list, don’t make it too long because by the end of the day you will be exhausted. On the other hand, if you get two things done, you will feel motivated enough to do similar tasks the next day as well.

Give yourself a timeline

Similarly, a reasonable timeline will ensure that you don’t set yourself up for failure. You want to succeed, so be realistic about what you can get done within a workday.

Maintain a fun and creative workspace

Most people get distracted very easily. You need a good, clear space to work in. At the same time, a little bit of bright colour and some fun quotes can make a workspace more inviting. It will help you stay focused and also inspire your creativity, even if you are stuck in a 9-to-5 job.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com