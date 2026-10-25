What is DARVO? The manipulation tactic you may have missed in your partner

The term gaslighting has now gained traction in discussions of toxic relationships, largely due to social media platforms. However, how does it feel when the abuser not only denies any wrongdoing on their part but also targets you for discussing it and, at the same time, makes themselves seem like the victim? There is a name for this kind of behaviour; it is called 'DARVO.' It describes a manipulation tactic that shifts attention away from harmful behaviour and puts the person confronting it on the defensive.

What is DARVO, and how does the tactic work?

DARVO is an acronym that means Deny, Attack, Reverse Victim and Offender. This phrase was coined by Jennifer J. Freyd, a psychologist, in 1997. She created this term after noticing reactions to confrontation involving the issue of wrongdoing in her personal life. She noticed a similar reaction during the 1991 United States congressional hearing on Clarence Thomas.