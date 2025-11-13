Casual is out, commitment is in: The 6 biggest modern dating trends in India

According to the recent relationship study by Aisle, the shift in modern dating trends in India is apparent. Gone are the days of casual hook-ups, and a new emphasis on commitment, emotional intelligence, and equality has emerged. The survey of 34,000 respondents from metro and tier-2 cities found that 9 out of 10 Indians prefer serious relationships rather than casual dating, signalling an “era of commitment” across the nation.

6 biggest modern dating trends in India

Aisle states that 97% of women and approximately 80-87% of men value serious relationships, while one in three Millennials expects to get married within a year of dating. Emotional health has also emerged as an important “green flag,” as 67% of Gen Z female respondents said they would consider ending a relationship if their partner didn’t understand mental health. Here are top 6 shocking modern dating trends in India

1. The commitment renaissance