Casual is out, commitment is in: The 6 biggest modern dating trends in India

According to the recent relationship study by Aisle, the shift in modern dating trends in India is apparent. Gone are the days of casual hook-ups, and a new emphasis on commitment, emotional intelligence, and equality has emerged. The survey of 34,000 respondents from metro and tier-2 cities found that 9 out of 10 Indians prefer serious relationships rather than casual dating, signalling an “era of commitment” across the nation.
Aisle states that 97% of women and approximately 80-87% of men value serious relationships, while one in three Millennials expects to get married within a year of dating. Emotional health has also emerged as an important “green flag,” as 67% of Gen Z female respondents said they would consider ending a relationship if their partner didn’t understand mental health. Here are top 6 shocking modern dating trends in India
1. The commitment renaissance
Casual is out and clarity is in. Aisle’s data reveals that 9 in 10 Indians now value authentic connections with each other, and 1 in 3 Millennials want to marry within a year. Emotional maturity and mental health awareness are seen as essential & not optional for finding meaningful connections.
2. Gender and emotional dynamics
Women reject casual dating (97%) more than men (80-87%), and while there has been some progress, emotional labour and the emotional work that is often more taxing in relationships still fall more heavily on women. And women will openly discuss their stress and burnout from emotional labour, more so than men.
3. Money and equality
53% of women prefer to split the bill when going out, while 42% of men still believe they should pick up the tab. Equality and autonomy are replacing older ideas of chivalry - sharing the bill is a sign they are partners, not a sign of rejection.
4. Astrology and compatibility
5. AI + human trust
Technology is a supplement, not a substitute for human intuition. While 68.6% of Gen Z women do not want AI-only matches, half of Millennials are comfortable with AI-enabled matches, if they are verified by a human. A key takeaway: AI should help, but not replace.
6. Work-life balance
90% of Indians will not date seriously without compatible work-life values. Talking about stress is now a normal thing, as 89.7% of women and 81.3% of men talk openly about burnout and balance.
As dating culture in India changes, Aisle's report indicates the following: love in 2025 is becoming more deliberate, equitable, and emotionally intelligent. From mental health to money conversations, today's relationships represent a generation prioritizing connection over convention.
