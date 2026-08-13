China’s C919 goes global, but COMAC still has a long way to go to catch Boeing and Airbus

“Production of COMAC’s C919 narrow-body passenger jet still relies heavily on foreign suppliers,” Andreas Mischer, an analyst at the Mercator Institute for China Studies told CNBC.

The C919 still relies on key foreign-made components, including its engines, which are produced by CFM International, a joint venture between US-based GE Aerospace and France’s Safran Aircraft Engines.

According to Mischer, COMAC also failed to meet a target under the “Made in China 2025” initiative, which aimed for domestically produced large passenger aircraft to secure 10% of China’s domestic market.

Despite these challenges, COMAC has been increasing the C919’s presence at international aviation events. The C919 and its smaller C909 made their Dubai Airshow debuts in November 2025, with COMAC saying it hoped to strengthen ties with the international aviation industry.

The C919 is a single-aisle, narrow-body aircraft capable of carrying up to 174 passengers. It is designed to compete in the same segment as Boeing’s 737 MAX and Airbus’ A320neo.

Can COMAC take on Boeing and Airbus?

China’s huge aviation market provides COMAC with a substantial potential customer base. However, Chinese airlines still rely heavily on aircraft from Boeing and Airbus, highlighting the challenge COMAC faces as it seeks to gain a larger share of the global commercial aviation market.

China’s continued dependence on Western aircraft was underscored in May when the country confirmed an order for 200 Boeing jets, along with engines and spare parts, even as Beijing continues to promote COMAC as a domestic alternative.

COMAC has accumulated a sizeable order backlog, largely from Chinese airlines and leasing companies, but its production rate remains relatively low.

The manufacturer had delivered 32 C919 aircraft in total by the end of 2025, while Airbus alone delivered roughly 100 narrow-body jets to Chinese customers during 2025. COMAC delivered a further eight C919s in the first half of this year.

At that pace, the company remains well short of its target of producing 200 aircraft a year by 2029.

Increasing output is not COMAC’s only hurdle. The manufacturer will also need to demonstrate that it can provide airlines with reliable maintenance, parts and long-term support after the aircraft enter service.

As per reports, COMAC’s development and production timelines remain too slow for the company to seriously challenge the dominance of Airbus and Boeing.