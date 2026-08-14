Independence Day 2026: Five low-key but meaningful ways to celebrate India

Independence Day doesn't always have to mean putting up the tricolour, watching the flag-hoisting ceremony or spending the day revisiting the same stories from the freedom struggle. Sometimes, celebrating India can just be being a tad more curious about the nation. Just take a few minutes to discover something you may have overlooked. Though they are small activities, they can make India feel less like an idea we hear about on national holidays and more like something we experience every day, be it in our food, streets, or neighbourhoods. Here are a few low-key but meaningful ways to spend Independence Day a little differently this year.

Lowkey but meaningful ways to spend Independence Day a little differently

Learn the national anthem beyond the words

For many of us, Jana Gana Mana is something we know well. We have sung it at school assemblies, Independence Day and Republic Day programmes, sporting events and official ceremonies. While we may be well-versed with the tune and the words, how many of us actually know what we are singing?

This Independence Day, take a few minutes to understand the meaning and references in the national anthem. Read a translation, look up the places mentioned in it, and find out why regions such as Punjab, Sindh, Gujarat, Maratha, Dravida, Utkala and Bengal find a place in the song. Think about how these references bring together different parts of the subcontinent in just a few lines.

This could be an interesting activity to do with family, especially with children who may know the anthem by heart but have never really understood its words.