Paloma About Town: Madras Day, Onam and stylish evenings in Chennai

If Madras Day had everyone reaching for their checks, Onam had Chennai reaching for its whites. This week, the city seemed to collectively embrace the festival, out came the kasavu, the flowers, the gold, and, most importantly, the appetite for a proper Onam Sadhya. From small, intimate gatherings with beautifully laid banana leaves to full-on feasts, we saw every possible version of Onam being celebrated. One such celebration was Sadhya Sangamam at Geetham Veg, a little taste of Onam before the main feast. Guests answered the call to action and came dressed in their Onam best. The food was every bit as good as everyone looked and thoroughly worth loosening the waistband for.

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