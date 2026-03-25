Hair transplant dilemma: When is the correct time to do it?

Hairfall has always been the rising concern of adulthood and genetics are often at the center of the blame game when it comes to early baldness. But in an era of advanced technology and quick fixes, solutions are evolving just as rapidly. Hair transplants, once considered extreme, are now entering the mainstream as a go-to option. But the real question however still remains is when is the right time to consider a hair transplant?

Losing hair early? Here’s when a hair transplant actually makes sense!

Hair loss has become one of the growing concerns of this generation, especially amongst men. One of the quiet yet major insecurity that rules the patriarch is the rapid onset of baldness. While genetics often take the spotlight, the causes are far more layered.

Some of the most common conditions like hormonal changes, autoimmune diseases, thyroid disorders, and stress have also become the major boosters of hairfall. Improper diet on the other hand also shares a significant limelight.

As per experts it is common to suffer hair loss in your late 20s or early 30s. But now with this the main question arises: when is the right time to consider a hair transplant?