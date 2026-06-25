India's Aryan Bose earns place in FC Bayern's squad

Aryan Bose, a teen player from India has reportedly been scouted and signed by FC Bayern Munich World Squad, which is an international developmental program offered by the German club FC Bayern Munich. The 17-year-old Indian player is one of the few under-19 talents selected by FC Bayern Munich to play against some of the best youth teams from Europe and Asia. Aryan Bose is presently training in Bangkok, Thailand, where he plays for the STB Football Academy and Bangkok Christian College.

Aryan Bose becomes the only South Asian selected for the FC Bayern development programme

Aryan Bose, who was born in 2009, is classified as a forward and is a member of the current World Squad group. Bose is from India and has been playing at the youth level in Thailand. The official record of the Bayern Munich team shows that he participates in the youth development program and not the senior team.