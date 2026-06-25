India's Aryan Bose earns place in FC Bayern's squad

Aryan Bose, a teen player from India has reportedly been scouted and signed by FC Bayern Munich World Squad, which is an international developmental program offered by the German club FC Bayern Munich. The 17-year-old Indian player is one of the few under-19 talents selected by FC Bayern Munich to play against some of the best youth teams from Europe and Asia. Aryan Bose is presently training in Bangkok, Thailand, where he plays for the STB Football Academy and Bangkok Christian College.
Aryan Bose, who was born in 2009, is classified as a forward and is a member of the current World Squad group. Bose is from India and has been playing at the youth level in Thailand. The official record of the Bayern Munich team shows that he participates in the youth development program and not the senior team.
Aryan Bose is reportedly the only South Asian player chosen for the program in this particular cycle. It's fair to say that such kind of international representation is very rare for Indian players, as the absence of an Indian national team at FIFA World Cup was recently a point of discussion on the Internet.
The FC Bayern World Squad is a well-known scouting and player development program established by FC Bayern Munich aimed at discovering talented young soccer players who have never been exposed to Europe's usual recruitment channels. The program concentrates on young players below 19 years old and provides them with professional training, competitive games, and a chance to train in top-notch facilities.
The programme has had participants from Asia, Africa, and South America in previous years due to the recruitment policy of Bayern Munich, which seeks to scout globally rather than locally. The World Squad undertakes tours around the world and plays matches against other academies and youth teams from renowned European clubs. This programme serves to bring together grassroots football and academies through global exposure.