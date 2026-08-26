This brand-new hotel in Bengaluru shows how a business hotel makes room for leisurely stays

It was a weekend when we checked into Hilton Garden Inn Bengaluru Embassy TechVillage for a staycation and the first thing we noticed was the contrast. Beyond the flooded roads outside, the tech park was unexpectedly green and serene. With the offices next door shutting for the weekend, the property seemed to turn into a sanctuary of its own.
The 211-key hotel with birdinspired elements, as expected, delivered much of what the Hilton Garden Inn brand is known for. Our seamless checkin was followed by a quick showaround of the King Deluxe Pool View Suite with Kitchenette, after which we were left to take in its little details. There were delicious confectioneries cleverly mimicking real fruits placed on the dining table, a spacious kitchenette for those who prefer to cook their comfort food during extra-long business trips, a walk-in closet area that makes managing a wardrobe considerably easier and, of course, a cosy window seat overlooking the azure outdoor pool or to admire Bengaluru’s beautiful monsoon rains.
The king bed comes with a choice of pillows, while a dedicated work desk and high-speed Wi-Fi cater to those who cannot quite leave work behind. A 50-inch Smart TV, a stylish bathroom with a walk-in shower, an induction cooktop, refrigerator, microwave, electric kettle with complimentary tea and coffee amenities and an in-room safe complete the practical touches.
The pool was where we headed next and it became the starting point for our orientation tour. There is plenty in the pipeline: a dedicated yoga deck by the pool, another restaurant, a spa and a walkway connecting the property to the upcoming flagship Hilton hotel, all expected to be ready by the end of the year. For now, guests can settle into the cabana beds by the water, make use of the well-equipped fitness centre or wander along the walkway lined with swing chairs. We already knew where we would be spending high tea — book in hand, preferably on one of those swings.
But the hotel stands slightly apart from the standard businesshotel offering in another way. The room layouts give long-stay business travellers the luxury of space, while the multi-functional furniture keeps that space usable rather than cluttered. Certain rooms are designed with a oneand-a-half-bedroom-style layout, giving guests more room to move around. It is the kind of room where furniture works a little harder, serving more than one purpose and keeping the space from feeling cramped.
Once we had familiarised ourselves with the property’s various offerings, we made our way to Merigo, the hotel’s lively all-day dining restaurant, for lunch. The buffet spread exceeded our expectations. It wasn’t simply a predictable parade of cuisines or the familiar Indian-and-Continental combination; the buf fet felt thoughtfully put together, with enough variety across cuisines while maintaining a balance of freshness and flavour. The a la carte menu adds another layer, with scrumptious offerings that give diners enough choice to return the next day without feeling as though they are eating the same meal twice.
Forgot something back home? No worries. Hilton Garden Inn Bengaluru Embassy TechVillage has thought of that too. At a time when Swiggy and Blinkit have made last-minute essentials just a few taps away, The Shop, the hotel’s 24-hour retail space beside the reception area, makes the experience even more seamless. Freshly baked goods and sweet pastries, quick snacks, packaged finger foods, local treats, chilled beverages, juices, energy drinks and essential toiletries — including those things you realise you have forgotten only after unpacking — are all within easy reach.
Right beside The Shop is Desi Quotient (DQ), where we spent the next couple of hours with Dhaba Kadak Chai and an indulgent spread of Masala Kachori, Gujarati Kadhi, Kolkata Beetroot Chop, Corn Bhel and more. The food was good enough to make us lose track of time, while a cricket match playing in the background added to the leisurely mood. We only realised how much we had eaten when we were very, very full. A walk was clearly in order. So, we ventured out onto the lawns spread across the front of the hotel, nestled amid the tech park and spent some time clocking our daily step count before returning to the suite for a little downtime.
By late evening, we were back at DQ. Having enjoyed the starters earlier, we knew we had to return for dinner. We started with the Paneer Bhurji & Rajasthani Platter, served with pickle, roti and a combination of two sabjis, paired with the good old Masala Cola. Dessert was a definite skip — we were still carrying the weight of our evening indulgence — and we called it a night.
The next mor ning, after a good night’s sleep, we returned to Merigo for a slow breakfast before bidding adieu to our relaxing, if short-lived, staycation, knowing we’d happily return as the upcoming spaces and amenities became operational.
₹23,500 onwards. At Outer Ring Road, Marathahalli.