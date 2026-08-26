This brand-new hotel in Bengaluru shows how a business hotel makes room for leisurely stays

The pool was where we headed next and it became the starting point for our orientation tour. There is plenty in the pipeline: a dedicated yoga deck by the pool, another restaurant, a spa and a walkway connecting the property to the upcoming flagship Hilton hotel, all expected to be ready by the end of the year. For now, guests can settle into the cabana beds by the water, make use of the well-equipped fitness centre or wander along the walkway lined with swing chairs. We already knew where we would be spending high tea — book in hand, preferably on one of those swings.

But the hotel stands slightly apart from the standard businesshotel offering in another way. The room layouts give long-stay business travellers the luxury of space, while the multi-functional furniture keeps that space usable rather than cluttered. Certain rooms are designed with a oneand-a-half-bedroom-style layout, giving guests more room to move around. It is the kind of room where furniture works a little harder, serving more than one purpose and keeping the space from feeling cramped.