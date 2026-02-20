This Bengaluru farmstay comes with a heritage villa, mini-golf and more!

In the relentless thrum of Bengaluru, a city that seems to grow a new skyscraper every time one blinks — the luxury of silence, greenery and endless space is the ultimate currency. Finding it usually requires a gruelling trek past the airport or deep into the Western Ghats. However, tucked away near Kengeri Metro Station, lies The Ananta (StayVista). It is less of a commercial resort and more of a private sanctuary, a five-acre slice of agrarian chic that feels like a well-kept secret.
Arriving on a Friday afternoon, the transition is instantaneous. The iron gates swing shut, muzzling the highway’s roar, replaced by the clicking of garden shears. We were led to the property’s crown jewel: the heritage villa. A 100-year-old structure, maintained with such reverence that the thick, cool walls and vintage proportions remain perfectly intact. Our room provided a masterclass in farm-luxe: a king-size bed draped in crisp linens, a snug living area for afternoon tea and an en-suite shower-room with an open closet, all overlooking the pool and garden around.
The afternoon called for a slow immersion. Savouring lunch by the stretch of cool cerulean, we watched the gardeners tend to the bougainvillaea and hibiscus. As we teeter on the edge of spring, the grounds are in a state of quiet anticipation, with buds beginning to swell against a backdrop of ancient trees that have stood as long as the villa itself.
There is something deeply therapeutic about the in-pool bar stools; submerged to the waist with chilled beverages in hand and reading a book. As the sun dipped, casting long, amber shadows across the temple courtyard, we found a spot by the lily pond. Here, Silicon Valley feels a world away. We spent an hour in a state of stillness, spotting iridescent dragonflies, local birds and sipping chai.
For those with more kinetic energy, the property boasts a sports area with a basketball court and table tennis. One can take to the sprawling lawns for badminton too. We opted for a light shoot-around, a few rallies to build an appetite for a hearty dinner
The true star attraction, however, waits until morning. After a fulfilling breakfast of South Indian classics and filter coffee at the property’s in-house multicuisine restaurant, Pavi’s, we made our way to the mini-golf course, situated right in front. This isn’t the plastic, neon-lit version one finds in a suburban shopping mall but a bespoke, eighteen-hole odyssey that winds through the property’s heart.
Designed with a genuine nod to the sport’s mechanics, the course is a delight of curved edges, shaped corners and miniature bridges that require more finesse than force. Putting over small water bodies while the morning mist still clings to the grass is a strangely meditative experience. Each hole presents a new puzzle — a sharp incline, a hidden dip — ensuring that even the most casual player finds themselves gripped by a sudden, fierce competitiveness. It remains the property’s most charming feature, providing a whimsical yet challenging counterpoint to the heritage villa’s serenity.
We even heard stories from the staff about how this location has transitioned from a wedding and party venue to a friendly abode for golf-obsessed families and friend groups, from time to time. Around for checkout, the city’s frantic pace felt like a distant memory we weren’t quite ready to revisit. As we drove back toward the Bengaluru skyline, we found ourselves checking our calendars for the next gap in the schedule. Spring is, after all, just around the corner.
₹38,959 onwards. At Kumbalgodu.