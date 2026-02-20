This Bengaluru farmstay comes with a heritage villa, mini-golf and more!

Arriving on a Friday afternoon, the transition is instantaneous. The iron gates swing shut, muzzling the highway’s roar, replaced by the clicking of garden shears. We were led to the property’s crown jewel: the heritage villa. A 100-year-old structure, maintained with such reverence that the thick, cool walls and vintage proportions remain perfectly intact. Our room provided a masterclass in farm-luxe: a king-size bed draped in crisp linens, a snug living area for afternoon tea and an en-suite shower-room with an open closet, all overlooking the pool and garden around.

The afternoon called for a slow immersion. Savouring lunch by the stretch of cool cerulean, we watched the gardeners tend to the bougainvillaea and hibiscus. As we teeter on the edge of spring, the grounds are in a state of quiet anticipation, with buds beginning to swell against a backdrop of ancient trees that have stood as long as the villa itself.