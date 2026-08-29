A slice of French charm in the heart of Pondicherry’s White Town

Our room was cosy and just right for two. But it was the little things that won us over. The tea tray came stocked with actual tea leaves and freshly ground coffee rather than the usual sachets. We love a freshly brewed cuppa, so we happily took our time brewing our own tea and coffee. Our balcony opened directly towards the Alliance Française and a charming café. The next morning, we sat on the balcony, coffee in hand, and spotted a couple having their pre-wedding photoshoot outside. The entire lane seems drenched in sunshine yellow that feels synonymous with Pondicherry.

We were once the sort of people who could disappear into a book for hours, but somewhere along the way, life got in the way, and books were put on the back burner. The Garden Café on the ground floor offered the perfect setting to revive our dormant bookworms. We had brought Haruki Murakami’s Hard-Boiled Wonderland and the End of the World along and soon found ourselves bonding over the fictional Calcutec. Even if you arrive empty-handed, the café has a collection of books to browse through. We eventually settled into the evening with a Greek salad and a comforting bowl of chicken soup.