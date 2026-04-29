Chettinad uncovered: A journey through timeless architecture and culture

Day three began on a divine note with a visit to the Thirumayam Temple, where historian Pradeep Chakravarthy guided us through its rich past. It is rare to find both Shiva and Vishnu shrines within a single complex, yet here the rock-cut temples of Sathyagirisvarar and Sathyamurthi Perumal sit within a 17th-century fort. The site reflects a harmonious coexistence of Saivite and Vaishnavite traditions. We boarded our bus soon after, only for it to come to an abrupt halt within minutes. We were then introduced to the Kottai Bhairavar Temple, a modest roadside shrine outside the fort. We learnt that every passing vehicle makes a customary stop here, and that it is a favourite among local politicians.

We boarded our bus soon after, only for it to come to an abrupt halt within minutes. The general manager of The Lotus Chettinad then introduced us to the Kottai Bhairavar Temple, a modest roadside shrine outside the fort. We learned that almost every passing vehicle makes a customary stop here, and that it is a favourite among local politicians, too.

Next up was Athangudi Palace, and we were impressed right at the doorway. The teakwood door, with its intricate carvings, was striking on its own, but what really caught our attention were three inverted cone-shaped elements hanging like subtle art installations. We were told these represent banana flowers, traditionally considered auspicious at the threshold for generations to thrive. The symbolism feels especially fitting—the banana is a plant that, once planted, yields abundant offshoots, embodying prosperity, continuity, and growth.

We then moved on to VVR House in Kanadukathan, where the lady of the home welcomed us warmly and encouraged us to explore at our own pace, even pointing us toward the terrace. “You can go up there,” she said with an easy smile. Inside, massive pillars supported soaring ceilings, and a narrow spiral staircase, barely wide enough for one person at a time,led us upward. For a moment, it felt like stepping into a period film set. We were told that there was a time when 50 to 60 people lived in the house, with cooking as the central rhythm of daily life.

An old wall-mounted telephone caught our eye, and even lifting the receiver looked like an effort from another era. During the rains, we learned, light filtering through the glass would refract into soft rainbow hues, adding an almost dreamlike quality to the space.

Lunch was at Chettinad Mansion, followed by a quick walk through its exhibits, which offered a glimpse into Chettinad’s rich history. We then visited a sari weaving centre, where we watched two craftsmen, both well into their 70s and 80s, working steadily at the loom. One of them shared, “I have been working on the loom since the age of 13. We are the last generation of weavers,” adding that a single sari takes about two days to complete. We left with one carefully chosen piece.

Tea was served at Visalam, another restored heritage home. The mansion, gifted by a father to his daughter, stands as a rare symbol in a region where homes were traditionally built for sons.

At Chidambara Vilas, where we had our dinner, we were welcomed with a live nadaswaram and thavil kutcheri. We were taken through a masterclass in Chettiar life, from clan structures linked to the nine temples to the intricate rules governing marriage and commerce. One of the most striking details was how business was conducted from the thinnai. On either side, we noticed two small shelves, which turned out to be part of a simple yet precise accounting system. We were told that the principal amount was kept on the left shelf, while interest was placed on the right.

He also demonstrated how the community safeguarded their wealth through an elaborate locking system. “Even if someone managed to get past the heavy locks, the men of the house would be sleeping on the thinnai right next to the door.” He also revealed how Burma teak, Italian marble, and Belgian mirrors all made their way to Chettinad, a testament to the community’s extensive trade networks and global reach.