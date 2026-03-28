A hidden heritage stay near Jodhpur that redefines slow travel in Rajasthan

Our day ended with Veer Singh whipping up a memorable Jungli Maas, a rustic Rajasthani mutton curry made with minimal ingredients, including desi ghee, mathania red chillies, garlic, and salt. We settled into a laid-back dinner, with a menu that also featured Ker Sangri and a Gajar ka Halwa prepared by Yashodhara’s grandmother in the Haryanvi style, and one helping was simply not enough.

All the while, Sheru and Pluto were being called in for their own dinner, their names echoing through the air as they finally made their way over, adding a quiet, homely rhythm to the evening.

The next morning, we veered slightly off itinerary, to dive into Jodhpur’s food culture. Our day began early, with Veer Singh, who knows the city like the back of his hand, guiding us to Motu Jalebiwala, a family-run eatery that has been serving locals for over 50 years. We were gently told the jalebis tend to disappear by 8.30 am, so sleeping in simply wasn’t an option. We started with hot, syrupy jalebis, followed by Panchkutta Kachori, before moving on to Shahi Samosas and Mirchi Bada. And if you’re someone who likes your snacks with a generous hit of chutney, Jodhpur may keep you guessing, as condiments aren’t exactly the star of the show here. In between bites, we managed a quick visit to the bustling Ghanta Ghar and a nearby stepwell as well.

Our next stop was Mehrangarh Fort, rising dramatically above the city like a sentinel over the desert. Thanks to Yashodhara’s suggestion to use the audio guide, navigating its rich history felt effortless. The view from the top, with the Blue City spread out beneath in shades of indigo and dust, is every bit as striking as you’d expect. After a few hours wandering the fort, we had a rather unexpected moment when local musicians, upon learning we were from Chennai, played a snippet of “Why This Kolaveri Di” on their folk fiddle. We couldn’t have asked for a better fusion of desert and pop culture!

Lunch was at Shandar Sweet Home, an old eatery from the 1980s and easily one of the most happening spots in town. It was packed and buzzing when we reached and not exactly easy to snag a seat. If you’re around Jalori Gate and heading here, keep your eyes peeled; it’s the kind of place you can walk past without noticing. We made our way upstairs and let Veer take charge of the ordering.

What followed was a full-on feast, which included Gulab Jamun Ki Sabji, Rasmalai Sabji, Kabuli Pulao, roti, Dahi Bada, and a chilled Makhaniya Lassi to wash it all down. Post-lunch, we wandered through a warren of timeworn lanes of old Jodhpur, until we reached Mohanji Mithaiwala. There, we indulged in Rabri Laddoos, Mava Kachoris, and a few other sweet surprises.