Unplug, unwind, and heal in this Gujarat wellness haven

With our digital devices benched, we found ourselves in the soothing embrace of Anahata, the in-house library. There, a book by Mohit Patel snagged our attention, especially a poem intriguingly called Nomadic Furniture, which made us wonder about the transient nature of life. Nearby, an unfinished Mandala art whispered an invitation. Someone had started a design but left it dangling midway, like a story waiting for its sequel. We picked up where the mystery artist left off and added our strokes to the design. And crikey! What a piece of art we had accidentally unleashed! We were filled with smug satisfaction and posted our ‘collaborative’ work on Instagram. Nearly two years ago, a dear friend had gifted us a Mandala art kit when we moved to Chennai, and it had been languishing in the recesses of our cabinet. For a blink in time, we were torn between flaunting our artistic skills and hoping our friend wouldn’t connect the dots back to her untouched gift.

Day three began at the crack of dawn, when we emerged from slumber, slightly disoriented but willing to participate in the magic. We set off across the sprawling, dewy grounds of Raga Svara for a morning stroll. The earth had just been kissed by rain, and we breathed in the heady perfume of petrichor. We meandered into the herbal and rock gardens, where every corner looked like it had been landscaped by someone with a deep passion for both Ayurveda and Instagram aesthetics. This was followed by a yoga session at Antara, where we were introduced to foundational asanas, or in other words, ‘positions that look simple until you try holding them for longer than 10 seconds.’

We are not sure if it was some cosmic chief, but while heading for our breakfast, we stumbled into an underground meditation chamber named Bodhi, a bubble of calm so quiet that even our thoughts did a no-show! We plopped down in Padmasana, gave our best ‘Om,’ and the echo rippled through the chamber. By the time the final echo faded, we realised that we had scored some zen points and we were in the thick of Raga Svara’s peaceful groove.