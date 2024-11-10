Exploring Dubai in style: A luxurious blend of burgeoning modern wonders, culture, and culinary experiences

As our luxury sedan hurtled down the unswerving, speckless roads of Dubai, it seemed like the sun-drenched metropolis in the United Arab Emirates had rolled out a red carpet for us along with the warm Arabic salutation, Marhaba (welcome)! Our eyes peered at the hazy skyline. The dust in the air had camouflaged the towering skyscrapers that seemed to kiss the sky from all corners. Our cab driver, an elderly Pakistani, began doling out some tourist-friendly advice to us. Meanwhile, Algerian singer Cheb Mami’s soul-stirring voice from Desert Rose played in an endless loop in our heads.

In a span of 20 minutes, we arrived at our destination, the Hilton Al Habtoor City, just off the bustling Sheik Zayed Road. We checked into our room on the 28th floor and espied the beguiling Dubai Water Canal, and boy, was it a treat to the eyes! Though our hearts said, ‘Put your feet up and enjoy a long bath in the freestanding bathtub’, our crammed itinerary gave the plan a thumbs down.

Donning the creative hat

We were soon off to the OKA Ceramic Studio, where we got an opportunity to harvest our imagination. Considering we were planning to join a pottery studio for some time now, this opportunity that fell into our lap felt like we had manifested our desire. After two hours of pinching, slabbing, and coiling, we were quite pleased with the outcome. But, when we set our eyes on our neighbour’s wheel, we must say, we were a tad envious of their alluring work.

Post the session, we darted to our car to avoid the searing Dubai heat and headed back to the hotel. After a quick tour of the property, we wound up the day with a tempting dinner at Ribs and Brews, a lively gastropub that dishes out delectable American-style food along with some artisan cocktails. We savoured the Roast salmon that came paired with grilled asparagus, crushed sautéed potatoes, soft herb mayonnaise, and Angus short rib pie with creamy mashed potatoes. We washed it down with Watermelon and lychee mocktail, while watching some televised sports on screen and called it a day.

Arabian retail therapy

Day two began on a laidback note with a big breakfast at The Market, a restaurant where we enjoyed myriad varieties of culinary delights from across the globe. We especially couldn’t get enough of their Egyptian dessert, Umm ali.