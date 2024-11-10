Exploring Dubai in style: A luxurious blend of burgeoning modern wonders, culture, and culinary experiences

As our luxury sedan hurtled down the unswerving, speckless roads of Dubai, it seemed like the sun-drenched metropolis in the United Arab Emirates had rolled out a red carpet for us along with the warm Arabic salutation, Marhaba (welcome)! Our eyes peered at the hazy skyline. The dust in the air had camouflaged the towering skyscrapers that seemed to kiss the sky from all corners. Our cab driver, an elderly Pakistani, began doling out some tourist-friendly advice to us. Meanwhile, Algerian singer Cheb Mami’s soul-stirring voice from Desert Rose played in an endless loop in our heads.
In a span of 20 minutes, we arrived at our destination, the Hilton Al Habtoor City, just off the bustling Sheik Zayed Road. We checked into our room on the 28th floor and espied the beguiling Dubai Water Canal, and boy, was it a treat to the eyes! Though our hearts said, ‘Put your feet up and enjoy a long bath in the freestanding bathtub’, our crammed itinerary gave the plan a thumbs down.
Donning the creative hat
We were soon off to the OKA Ceramic Studio, where we got an opportunity to harvest our imagination. Considering we were planning to join a pottery studio for some time now, this opportunity that fell into our lap felt like we had manifested our desire. After two hours of pinching, slabbing, and coiling, we were quite pleased with the outcome. But, when we set our eyes on our neighbour’s wheel, we must say, we were a tad envious of their alluring work.
Post the session, we darted to our car to avoid the searing Dubai heat and headed back to the hotel. After a quick tour of the property, we wound up the day with a tempting dinner at Ribs and Brews, a lively gastropub that dishes out delectable American-style food along with some artisan cocktails. We savoured the Roast salmon that came paired with grilled asparagus, crushed sautéed potatoes, soft herb mayonnaise, and Angus short rib pie with creamy mashed potatoes. We washed it down with Watermelon and lychee mocktail, while watching some televised sports on screen and called it a day.
Arabian retail therapy
Day two began on a laidback note with a big breakfast at The Market, a restaurant where we enjoyed myriad varieties of culinary delights from across the globe. We especially couldn’t get enough of their Egyptian dessert, Umm ali.
Since the sun was beating down in all its fiery glory, we decided to give the pool a miss and headed to one of the largest shopping malls in the world, the Dubai Mall. After a seamless shopping experience, we arrived at Souk Madinat Jumeirah to indulge in some Arabian retail therapy. The souk was a bewitching blend of old-world charm and modern luxury. We picked up some luqaimat, the Middle- Eastern fried dough fritters, and began our stroll through the warren of alleys. While the glistening lanterns, artisanal souveniers, and trinkets screamed for our attention, the aroma of fragrant spices and scented perfumes wafted in the air and elevated the souk sojourn.
Cruising through Dubai waters
Next on our itinerary was to experience luxury and adventure, courtesy of XClusive Yachts. Since we were craving some vitamin sea and beach vibes, the very thought of enjoying the city’s glimmering skyline on a luxury yacht made us happy as clams. We doffed our footwear at the entrance and stepped into the air-conditioned cabin. The yacht glided through the waves along some of the iconic tourist attractions on the Dubai Marina. Meanwhile, we savoured a sumptuous barbeque menu comprising vegetable, chicken, and beef sliders, chicken hot dogs, chicken tikka skewers, lamb kofta, corn on cob, mozarella and pesto, assorted muffins, and seasonal fruits, fresh from the live cooking counter, even as we soaked in the breathtaking views of the city.
As the sun gave a fiery kiss to the night, the Dubai skyline looked like a painting on the sky. This was testimony that endings can be beautiful too, and we let the rhythm of the sea at dusk set our souls free. Though we had ticked off the schedule for the day, the night was still young, and the Dubai city lights seemed to be giving the stars a run for their money.
The visual spectacle
We paid a fleeting visit to the engineering marvel, the Burj Khalifa at Emaar. When we arrived at the world’s tallest building, the Dubai Fountain’s spectacular waterworks, along with the spectrum of colours, made for a visual spectacle. The world’s largest choreographed fountain system performed to numerous genres of music — Arabic, country, classical, contemporary — and being melomaniacs ourselves, we felt as if we were walking on air. We also took in the views of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, which is a testament to opulence, brimming with high-end retail outlets, hotels, and sybaritic tourists.
Next on the agenda was checking into V Hotel Dubai, and we were quite awestruck by the avant-garde room design and furnishings. The lounge area with a bar counter and work desk makes the place perfect for business travellers. The open-concept bath further ups the ante.
All about opulence
On the third day, we entered the ritzy world of Al Habtoor Palace. This Beaux-Arts-inspired castle, with neo-classical architecture, blends historical reverence and modern luxury. Their flagship suites, the Sir Winston Churchill Suite and the Bentley Suite, have personalised butler service and Bentley car transfers. As we explored these palatial suites, it felt like we were traversing through different time capsules of history.
The palace also serves as an iconic backdrop for those planning their dream weddings. The opulent décor and pillar-free ballrooms are ideal for an elegant romantic evening, and the icing on the cake are the luxurious bridal suites, along with a lavish global menu and show-stopper cakes.
We devoted the morning to self-care at the Silk Spa. The hour-long body massage promised a luxurious escape from our frenzied schedule. The session rejuvenated our body and mind, and we were back on our feet, full of vim and vigour.
Journey to the future
Our lunch was at Zenon, where we embarked on a sensory journey and dived into some divine and exotic Mediterranean and Asian ambrosia. This is a world where gastronomy, AI entertainment (including interactive holographic displays and personalised visuals), and innovation collide. We witnessed some culinary magic unfolding in front of our eyes, and needless to say, our hearts and taste buds were satiated.
After our eclectic epicurean voyage, we set out for Aya Universe, an immersive entertainment park at Wafi City. Imagine gravity being reversed, flowers blossoming in moon dust, or establishing contact with the mysterious cosmos and transcendental characters. As we gingerly perambulated through the labryinth of luminous universes, we traversed rivers and forces of nature that bridged the infinite, a symphony of colours, a waterfall that defies gravity, and we must say, we felt like we were in the thick of a Pink Floyd album.
It’s golf time
We had our first affair with golf at the Top Gulf at Emirates Hills, a state-of-the-art climate-controlled facility that has 96 hitting bays and can accommodate different group sizes. We grabbed a club and ‘swung’ into action. The microchipped ball barely budged. We were crestfallen after three failed attempts. But being former athletes ourselves, we decided that hope should be the last thing to die. We got hold of a low-lofted wedge this time around and attempted a drive. At last, the ball toppled into the hole. We examined our shots that were relayed back on the screen, and felt chuffed with ourselves. With good food and competitive fun, this is a perfect place to bond with your friends and colleagues.
Taking the center stage
It was now time to return to the hotel to feast our eyes on La Perle Dragone, an awe-inspiring fusion of adept artistes, stunning imagery, and innovative stagecraft. We took the back seats of the state-of-the-art aqua theatre with 3D project mapping and a 360-degree sound system. The show seamlessly integrated Dubai’s ancient culture and contemporary times while offering a glimpse of the future. What filled us with wonder was that one split second, the stage was flooded with water, courtesy of the torrents and rain inside the theatre, but in the blink of an eye, it was dry as a bone. The astounding backdrops kept changing at warp speed, even as artistes performed some electrifying aerial and aqua stunts. The multisensory extravaganza, which was also a tapestry of emotions, kept us glued to our seats.
The last supper
Our last dinner for this Dubai jaunt was at the World Cut Steakhouse, the swanky New York-style restaurant at Al Habtoor Palace. The premium cuts of meat, gourmet delicacies, and handcrafted cocktails made this gastronomic odyssey an extraordinary experience. We especially gloated over their Tomahawk cuts that our gustatory cells will remember for a long time.
The tour culminated with a sumptuous breakfast at BQ French Restaurant Kitchen and Bar. The European bistro setting gave it some neighbourhood restaurant vibes, and we wound up a tour with a moreish English breakfast. As we bid Maasalaamah (goodbye) to the incredible city, we felt like we were leaving a piece of our heart behind. But then the city walls may change; the memories remain for eternity.
