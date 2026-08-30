Missed the Perseids? Here is when you can watch the next meteor shower!

However, because the Draconids produce a smaller burst (around 6 meteors per hour), autumn and winter bring several larger, more active meteor showers. Unlike most meteor showers — which peak between midnight and pre-dawn — the Draconids are best viewed in the early evening right after nightfall. This is because their radiant point sits highest in the sky at dusk.

The meteors appear to radiate from the northern constellation Draco the Dragon (near the head of the constellation). In a typical year, it is a modest shower yielding 5 to 10 meteors per hour. However, when the parent comet reaches its closest approach to the Sun, the Draconids can occasionally produce rare meteor storms featuring thousands of meteors per hour (historically recorded in 1933, 1946 and 2011).