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Missed the Perseids? Here is when you can watch the next meteor shower!

The October Draconids and later Orionids promise autumn skywatchers in India multiple chances to escape city lights and catch meteors streaking across the night
Missed the Perseids? Here is when you can watch the next meteor shower!
The Draconids are an annual meteor shower that occurs every October Scott Cramer
Updated on
2 min read

The next major meteor shower following the August Perseids is the Draconids, peaking on October 8–9. The Draconids (also known as the Giacobinids) are an annual meteor shower that occurs every October when Earth passes through the debris trail left behind by the comet 21P/Giacobini-Zinner.

The Draconids (also known as the Giacobinids) are an annual meteor shower that occurs every October

Missed the Perseids? Here is when you can watch the next meteor shower!
The meteors appear to radiate from the northern constellation Draco the Dragon

However, because the Draconids produce a smaller burst (around 6 meteors per hour), autumn and winter bring several larger, more active meteor showers. Unlike most meteor showers — which peak between midnight and pre-dawn — the Draconids are best viewed in the early evening right after nightfall. This is because their radiant point sits highest in the sky at dusk.

The meteors appear to radiate from the northern constellation Draco the Dragon (near the head of the constellation). In a typical year, it is a modest shower yielding 5 to 10 meteors per hour. However, when the parent comet reaches its closest approach to the Sun, the Draconids can occasionally produce rare meteor storms featuring thousands of meteors per hour (historically recorded in 1933, 1946 and 2011).

Missed the Perseids? Here is when you can watch the next meteor shower!
The best part is that the Draconids are visible from anywhere in Indiatangzhengshun

The best part is that the Draconids are visible from anywhere in India, provided you have a clear, dark sky facing North/North-West (where the constellation Draco sits). This includes estate stays or astronomy camps around Coorg (Karnataka) or Idukki (Kerala) which offer dark Bortle Class 2–3 skies.

Draconid meteors enter Earth's atmosphere at a relatively slow velocity (~20 km/s or 45,000 mph), making them appear as gradual, lingering trails rather than fast-flashing streaks, blink-and-you-miss-it flashes. Travel 50–80 km outside major metropolitan areas (e.g., out toward Denkanikottai near Bengaluru or past the NCR belt near Delhi). Right after dusk, look up towards the northern sky between the Big Dipper and Polaris (the North Star), where the constellation Draco lies.

Missed the Perseids? Here is when you can watch the next meteor shower!
Draconid meteors enter Earth's atmosphere at a relatively slow velocity

In the very same month, you can also catch Orionids on 21–22 which are known for fast, bright streaks left behind by Halley's Comet. But more on that soon!

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Missed the Perseids? Here is when you can watch the next meteor shower!
Chasing the Perseids: Where to watch the Meteor Shower this August
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