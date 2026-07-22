Chasing the Perseids: Where to watch the Meteor Shower this August

One of the best aspects of the Perseids is that no specialised equipment is required. In fact, telescopes and binoculars can reduce your field of vision, making it harder to spot meteors streaking across the sky. The naked eye remains the best way to experience the shower.



Plan to arrive at your viewing location before midnight and stay until around 5 am, when meteor activity is expected to be at its highest. Find a dark spot away from streetlights and vehicle headlights, then allow your eyes at least 20 to 30 minutes to adjust to the darkness. Instead of focusing on a single point, lie back and scan the entire sky. Although the meteors appear to radiate from the constellation Perseus in the east-northeast, they can streak across any part of the sky. Patience is equally important, as periods of intense activity are often followed by quieter intervals.

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