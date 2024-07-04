A luxurious fashion and jewellery showcase in Chennai

“The collections this year are characterised by their innovative designs and meticulous craftsmanship. From intricate lace embroidery and handcrafted embellishments to luxurious lounge wear and sophisticated occasion wear, the variety and quality of the pieces are exceptional. In addition to the traditional jewellery and haute couture, this edition features a broader range of fashion categories, including resort wear, lounge and sleepwear, and unique co-ord sets, catering to diverse fashion needs and preferences,” says Arti.

Giving emphasis to heritage and craftsmanship and understanding the importance of preserving traditional arts, Toda embroidery will feature in this year’s edition. There will also be an exhaustive collection of handloom saris from the brand Manoranjitham, based in Hyderabad.

Price starts at Rs 1,000. On July 10 and 11, 2024. Hyatt Regency Chennai.

