A luxurious fashion and jewellery showcase in Chennai

Get ready for a fashion extravaganza this weekend with a dazzling array of designers and fine jewellers all over the country converging at one place.
Arti Bagdy Fashion Collezione Festive Edition is bringing a stellar lineup of designers and brands to its showcase in the city. It will feature everything from fine jewellery and destination jewellery to sustainable fashion, prêt wear, festive wear, handcrafted creations, occasion wear, heritage sari weaves, luxury sleep and lounge wear, and accessories.
“This year’s edition stands out with a fresh and diverse lineup of debuting designers and unique collections, bringing new energy and innovation to the event,” says Arti, the curator of the showcase. Not to miss is Neetika Swarup from Kolkata, who is known for her intricate French-inspired lace embroidery; Aura Kreations from Mumbai, which will feature handcrafted saris with exquisite sequins and pearl embroidery, perfect for an easy yet glamorous look; Sleep Love from Hyderabad for luxury lounge and sleepwear; Label Prachi Kamat from Goa and House of Naari from Hyderabad showcasing chic and stylish resort wear, ideal for vacation and leisure; Priyam Narayan from Delhi for stunning occasion wear; Oja Culture from Delhi for standout co-ord sets, Miss Jo from Delhi for sterling silver jewellery, crafted to perfection for the modern woman who values elegance and quality, to name a few.
“The collections this year are characterised by their innovative designs and meticulous craftsmanship. From intricate lace embroidery and handcrafted embellishments to luxurious lounge wear and sophisticated occasion wear, the variety and quality of the pieces are exceptional. In addition to the traditional jewellery and haute couture, this edition features a broader range of fashion categories, including resort wear, lounge and sleepwear, and unique co-ord sets, catering to diverse fashion needs and preferences,” says Arti.
Giving emphasis to heritage and craftsmanship and understanding the importance of preserving traditional arts, Toda embroidery will feature in this year’s edition. There will also be an exhaustive collection of handloom saris from the brand Manoranjitham, based in Hyderabad.
Price starts at Rs 1,000. On July 10 and 11, 2024. Hyatt Regency Chennai.
