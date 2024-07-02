Sharvari surpasses Deepika Padukone to top IMDb’s popular Indian celebrities list

Sharvari, a name now synonymous with fresh talent and hard-earned success, beams with pride as she discusses her journey in the industry. “To reach the number one position on the IMDb Popular Indian Celebrities List this week is truly an honour that I will cherish forever,” she said. “Every gratification is a motivation for me to push myself more. For someone without any connection to the industry, every victory will empower me to get better projects and find better roles.”