Taimur Ali Khan embraces family’s cricket heritage under father Saif Ali Khan’s guidance

In a touching display of family tradition and history, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was recently seen instilling a deep sense of cricket heritage in his son, Taimur Ali Khan. Though Saif chose the silver screen over the cricket pitch—a path divergent from his illustrious ancestors—he is leaving no stone unturned in educating Taimur about their storied past. Recently, a series of videos circulating on Instagram showcased this heartfelt endeavour at a cricket club in London.
In the videos, six-year-old Taimur is seen immersed in the sport, batting confidently inside the nets. Clad in a white T-shirt with a striking blue stripe, matching track pants, and sporty shoes, Taimur looked every bit a young cricketer in the making. Saif presented a contrasting figure. Donning a grey cord-set paired with a black sleeveless jacket and brown shoes, and sporting a tiny ponytail.
In a poignant moment captured on video, Saif was seen explaining the intricacies of cricket “counties” to an inquisitive Taimur. When Taimur asks about the concept, Saif explains, “Counties are like clubs. Like Sussex, Worcestershire. Your great-grandfather played for Worcestershire. Your grandfather captained Sussex.” Taimur, nodding in understanding, listened intently as his father delved into their family’s cricketing roots. Saif’s pride was evident as he shared the tales.
The Pataudi legacy is nothing short of legendary. Saif’s paternal grandfather, Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi, captained the Indian cricket team in 1946 and remains the only Test cricketer to have played for both India and England. A prince of Pataudi for three decades before the state’s absorption into India, Iftikhar was honoured with the title of Nawab of Pataudi by the Indian government.
Saif’s father, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, known affectionately as Tiger Pataudi, was also a cricketing icon. He captained the Indian team and was later honoured with the CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award, the highest accolade given by the BCCI to a former player.