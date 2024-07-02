Taimur Ali Khan embraces family’s cricket heritage under father Saif Ali Khan’s guidance

The Pataudi legacy is nothing short of legendary. Saif’s paternal grandfather, Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi, captained the Indian cricket team in 1946 and remains the only Test cricketer to have played for both India and England. A prince of Pataudi for three decades before the state’s absorption into India, Iftikhar was honoured with the title of Nawab of Pataudi by the Indian government.