Virat Kohli pens heartfelt note for Anushka Sharma after T20 World Cup win; says, ‘This victory is as much yours as it’s mine’

Rohit Sharma-led team India gave us all a reason to rejoice on Saturday (June 29) as they lifted the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, putting an end to the 17-year-long dry spell. Virat Kohli, who played a crucial role in bringing the team an inch closer to victory, credited his wife, actress Anushka Sharma for this massive achievement.

Sharing a happy photo with her, Virat took to Instagram and wrote, "None of this would remotely be possible without you my love. You keep me humble, grounded and you always say it how it is with absolute honesty."

He further added that the victory belongs to Anushka, just as much as him. "I couldn’t be more grateful for you. This victory is as much yours as it’s mine. Thank you and I love you for being YOU," read his post.

Anushka took to the comment section and dropped sweet emojis and other than her, we also saw a heartfelt reaction by Priyanka Chopra who has previously shared the screen with the actress in Dil Dhadakne Do.

Take a look at Virat's post here: