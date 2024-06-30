After Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja announces retirement from T20 internationals

The retirement wave continues to sweep through the Indian cricket team. Following the footsteps of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja announced his retirement from T20 internationals on Sunday. Jadeja's decision comes a day after India’s exhilarating T20 World Cup victory in Barbados. While the all-rounder's performance throughout the tournament was slightly subdued, he did contribute significantly in a few matches.
Taking to Instagram, Jadeja penned a heartfelt message expressing his gratitude for the opportunity to represent India in the shortest format of the game. “With a heart full of gratitude, I bid farewell to T20 internationals,” he wrote. He compared himself to “a steadfast horse galloping with pride,” highlighting his unwavering dedication to the national team.
Jadeja continued, “Winning the T20 World Cup was a dream come true, a pinnacle of my T20 International career.” He concluded the post with a message of appreciation for the fans: “Thank you for the memories, the cheers, and the unwavering support. Jai hind Ravindrasinh Jadeja.”
A world-renowned fielder, Jadeja has assured fans that he will continue to play in ODIs and Test matches. Having made his T20I debut against Sri Lanka in 2009, he departs the format with a record of 74 matches played, 515 runs scored, and 54 wickets taken.
Jadeja’s retirement adds another chapter to the story of Indian T20 veterans bowing out on a high note. Moments after India’s World Cup triumph, Kohli declared the final match to be his last T20I appearance. Following suit, captain Rohit Sharma announced his T20I retirement during the post-match press conference.
While Jadeja may not have been at his peak form throughout the World Cup, his contributions to Indian cricket over the past decade and a half are undeniable. With his departure from T20Is, a new era dawns for the Indian team, one where they will have to adapt and find new heroes to fill the void left by these legendary figures.