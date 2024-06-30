T20 World Cup 2024: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma bid farewell to T20 internationals after India’s triumph

The writing on the wall for Rohit and Virat may have been visible after India’s 2022 T20 World Cup semi-final defeat. A 14-month hiatus to focus on ODIs for the 50-overs World Cup fuelled speculation that the BCCI and Indian cricket were moving on. However, their surprise inclusion in the T20I series against Afghanistan in January proved otherwise. While some questioned the decision, it ultimately paid off spectacularly. The night belonged to India, but it was also a poignant farewell to two legends of the game.