Cricket legend David Warner bids farewell to international career after Australia’s T20 World Cup exit

Australian cricket legend David Warner’s international journey came to an emotional end after the team’s exit from the T20 World Cup 2024. Australia’s dependence on Bangladesh to defeat Afghanistan in the final Super 8 stage match ultimately sealed their fate, and with it, Warner’s international career.
The veteran opener had previously announced the T20 World Cup as his swansong in Australian colours. While a potential return for the 2025 Champions Trophy remained a faint possibility, Warner’s international retirement unfolded in stages. He played his final ODI in the triumphant 2023 World Cup campaign and his last Test against Pakistan earlier this year.
Warner’s international career was a glorious one. His debut T20I knock against South Africa, a blistering 89 runs off just 43 balls, announced his arrival on the world stage. In his 110-match T20I career, he amassed 3277 runs, including a century against Pakistan in 2019 - a feat that made him only the third Australian to score centuries in all three formats.
Tributes poured in from former teammates and coaches. Ricky Ponting, a legend himself, shared a heartfelt message on the ICC’s Digital Daily show: “I said to [Warner], '...just take a moment tonight to sit back by yourself and reflect on what's been an unbelievable career across all three formats for Australia.” Ponting acknowledged Warner’s immense contribution, highlighting his impact across all formats.
Another teammate, pacer Josh Hazlewood, echoed Ponting’s sentiments. “We’ll definitely miss him around the group, out in the field and off field,” Hazlewood said after Australia’s loss to India. He referred to Warner’s retirement as ‘a slow burn’ across formats but emphasised the void he leaves behind.
Warner’s international career may be over, but his legacy as a prolific batsman and a vital member of the Australian team will undoubtedly continue to inspire future generations.