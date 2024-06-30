PM Narendra Modi calls team India post-T20 World Cup 2024 win; applauds Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma

In a momentous triumph, the Indian cricket team clinched the ICC T20 World Cup title in Barbados on Saturday night, sparking celebrations across the nation. On Sunday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally called the squad to convey his heartfelt congratulations, hailing their stellar performance and remarkable journey throughout the tournament.
He took to his X handle, saying, "Spoke to the Indian team and congratulated them on their exemplary success at the T20 World Cup. They have shown excellent skill and spirit throughout the tournament. Each player’s commitment is very motivating."
Expressing his admiration, PM Modi commended Captain Rohit Sharma for his ‘splendid captaincy,’ a leadership quality that not only navigated the team to victory but also fortified his esteemed T20 career. Modi also acknowledged Virat Kohli’s electrifying innings in the final and his enduring legacy in Indian cricket.
According to sources, the Prime Minister didn't miss the opportunity to applaud the dynamic efforts of Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav. Coach Rahul Dravid received accolades as well, with Modi expressing gratitude for his strategic guidance and enduring impact on the team.
Following India’s monumental win, Modi took to social media platform X to extend his congratulations to the entire nation. In a video message, he said, “Congratulations on behalf of the whole nation to Team India for this grand victory. Today, 1.40 crore Indians are proud because of your wonderful performance. You all won the World Cup, but in all villages, streets and communities of India, you won the hearts of our countrymen. This win will be remembered for a very special reason. There were so many teams, but yet India was undefeated. This is not a small feat. You played every ball delivered by the greats of the game and kept winning. This undefeated run boosted your morale and kept the tournament entertaining. A lot of congratulations from my side.”