PM Narendra Modi calls team India post-T20 World Cup 2024 win; applauds Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma

Following India’s monumental win, Modi took to social media platform X to extend his congratulations to the entire nation. In a video message, he said, “Congratulations on behalf of the whole nation to Team India for this grand victory. Today, 1.40 crore Indians are proud because of your wonderful performance. You all won the World Cup, but in all villages, streets and communities of India, you won the hearts of our countrymen. This win will be remembered for a very special reason. There were so many teams, but yet India was undefeated. This is not a small feat. You played every ball delivered by the greats of the game and kept winning. This undefeated run boosted your morale and kept the tournament entertaining. A lot of congratulations from my side.”