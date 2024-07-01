Kartik Aaryan opens up about Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma’s retirement; says, ‘We are losing two diamonds’

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan joined the nation in celebrating India’s historic T20 World Cup victory, but his joy was tempered by the news of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s retirement from the format. In an interview, Kartik expressed his joy. “I’m really happy and excited that India won the World Cup yesterday. It's like a dream for all of us to witness this.”
He went on to praise individual performances, highlighting Kohli’s stellar performance in the final, Sharma’s clutch captaincy, and Suryakumar Yadav’s astonishing catch. “This match was a perfect nail-biter and something which a lot of us won’t forget,” he stated.
However, a tinge of sadness crept into his voice when discussing the retirements. “We won the World Cup, but sadly, we are losing two diamonds,” Kartik said, referring to Kohli and Sharma. “Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are retiring. It definitely breaks my heart and fans' too.” This sentiment mirrored his social media post, where he congratulated the team but acknowledged the bittersweet nature of the win. “Team India, who refused to surrender,” he wrote, followed by, “a historic win.”
India’s victory, their first global title in 11 years, was a culmination of Kohli’s strategic brilliance and Sharma’s inspirational leadership. Kohli, a veteran of the 2011 ODI World Cup win, announced his retirement from T20Is immediately after the final, stating, “It’s time for the next generation to take over. It was an open secret and I would have announced it even if we would have lost.”
Kartik’s mixed emotions capture the complex feelings of Indian fans. While they celebrate the World Cup triumph, they also mourn the departure of two legendary figures. The future of Indian T20 cricket looks bright, but the era of Kohli and Sharma will undoubtedly leave an indelible mark on the sport.