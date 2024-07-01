Kartik Aaryan opens up about Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma’s retirement; says, ‘We are losing two diamonds’

However, a tinge of sadness crept into his voice when discussing the retirements. “We won the World Cup, but sadly, we are losing two diamonds,” Kartik said, referring to Kohli and Sharma. “Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are retiring. It definitely breaks my heart and fans' too.” This sentiment mirrored his social media post, where he congratulated the team but acknowledged the bittersweet nature of the win. “Team India, who refused to surrender,” he wrote, followed by, “a historic win.”