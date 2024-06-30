Celebs

Anushka Sharma shares daughter Vamika’s ‘biggest concern’ after India’s T20 World Cup 2024 win; pens heartfelt note for Virat Kohli

Following India’s nail-biting seven-run win against South Africa, Anushka posted a collage of the triumphant Indian team
In frame: Anushka Sharma with Vamika (L); Virat Kohli (R)
In frame: Anushka Sharma with Vamika (L); Virat Kohli (R)

India’s electrifying victory at the T20 World Cup final sparked a celebration across the nation, and celebrities were no exception.  Anushka Sharma, wife of star cricketer Virat Kohli, took to Instagram to share heartwarming messages and a glimpse into their daughter Vamika’s innocence.

In frame: Anushka Sharma with Vamika (L); Virat Kohli (R)
PM Narendra Modi calls team India post-T20 World Cup 2024 win; applauds Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma

Following India’s nail-biting seven-run win against South Africa, Anushka posted a collage of the triumphant Indian team.  Her caption, filled with maternal love, read, “Our daughter’s biggest concern was if all the players had someone to hug them after she saw them cry on TV… yes, my darling, they were hugged by 1.5 billion people (red heart emoji). What a phenomenal victory and what a legendary achievement!! CHAMPIONS - CONGRATULATIONS!! (National flag and blue heart emojis).”

In a separate post dedicated to Virat, who was named Player of the Match for his match-winning 76 runs, Anushka shared a picture of him celebrating with the trophy.  Her caption overflowed with pride and affection. “AND ….. I love this man (red heart emoji) @virat.kohli . So grateful to call you my home (red heart emoji)- now go have a glass of sparkling water for me to celebrate this! (Wink and kissing face emojis).”

In frame: Anushka Sharma with Vamika (L); Virat Kohli (R)
T20 World Cup 2024: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma bid farewell to T20 internationals after India’s triumph

Amidst the euphoria, Virat dropped a bombshell announcement, leaving the cricketing world stunned.  With a voice thick with emotion, he declared, “This was my last T20 World Cup, this is exactly what we wanted to achieve.”  Expressing his gratitude for the opportunity and the perfect timing of his departure, he stated, “Time for the next generation to take the T20 game forward.”

Virat Kohli
Anushka Sharma
Vamika
T20 World Cup 2024

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com