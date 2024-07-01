Abhishek Bachchan watches 'Kalki 2898 AD' with Amitabh for the first time; here's how the actor reviewed it

Meanwhile, Amitabh met his “well-wishers” at the gate of his home and then went to watch the film with his son on the big screen. Amitabh took to his blog, where he wrote: “A Sunday of Sundays .. the well-wishers at GOJ and then to Kalki with some friends to see on big screen .. seeing film for first time.”

The cine icon further shared that he was impressed with the “elegance and aesthetics” in the theatre. “And the experience of an IMAX, and the facilities and environ at the theatre .. so impressive, the elegance and aesthetics in the facility .. had not been out for years .. but so satisfying to be out to witness all the progress,” he wrote.

The 81-year-old thespian plays the role of Ashwatthama, a strong figure from the epic Mahabharata, in the film which released on June 27.