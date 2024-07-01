Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Nicholai Sachdev’s mehendi ceremony was a joyous green-themed celebration

Varalaxmi had recently opened up about Nicholai in an interview. She described him as incredibly supportive, loving, and protective. “He makes me laugh, supports my career and always puts me first. He’s extremely loving, pampering and fiercely protective of me. We share a love for food; he even completes my sentences. We met 14 years ago, and instantly, there was something, but we didn’t date then. We stayed in touch as friends, and it’s only recently that love blossomed,” she said.