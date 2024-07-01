Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Nicholai Sachdev’s mehendi ceremony was a joyous green-themed celebration

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Nicholai Sachdev kicked off their pre-wedding celebrations with a mehendi ceremony at a luxurious hotel in Chennai on June 30. Many videos and photos from the ceremony surfaced online capturing the joyful atmosphere.
The whole theme of the mehndi was all-green. In images shared on social media platforms, Varalaxmi looked exquisite in a mango green lehenga, while Nicholai exuded a regal charm in his all-green sherwani. The guests were also dressed in green to match the vibe of the event.
In another video that was shared on Instagram, R Sarathkumar was seen dancing to the song Appadi Podu from Ghilli.
Varalaxmi and Nicholai’s wedding is scheduled for July 2. Having known each other for 14 years, the couple got engaged in a private ceremony earlier this year. For the lavish ceremony, several celebrities have been invited. The guest list includes Rajnikanth, Kamal Haasan, PM Narendra Modi and many other notable personalities.
On June 29, Varalaxmi posted a picture with PM Modi as she went to invite him for the event. She captioned the post, “What a privilege it was to meet our Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. Spent so much time with us despite his very busy schedule.. we had the honour of inviting him for our wedding..thank you sir for being so warm and welcoming..thank you daddy @r_sarath_kumar for making this happen…”
Varalaxmi had recently opened up about Nicholai in an interview. She described him as incredibly supportive, loving, and protective. “He makes me laugh, supports my career and always puts me first. He’s extremely loving, pampering and fiercely protective of me. We share a love for food; he even completes my sentences. We met 14 years ago, and instantly, there was something, but we didn’t date then. We stayed in touch as friends, and it’s only recently that love blossomed,” she said.