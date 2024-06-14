Varalaxmi Sarathkumar invites Samantha Ruth Prabhu and her ‘guru’ Anupam Kher to her wedding with Nicholai Sachdev; shares pics

Varalaxmi and Nicholai got engaged in March 2024. Speaking about her fiancé in an interview he said, “He makes me laugh, supports my career and always puts me first. He’s extremely loving, pampering and fiercely protective of me. We share a love for food; he even completes my sentences. We met 14 years ago, and instantly, there was something, but we didn't date then. We stayed in touch as friends, and it's only recently that love blossomed.”