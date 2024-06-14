Varalaxmi Sarathkumar invites Samantha Ruth Prabhu and her ‘guru’ Anupam Kher to her wedding with Nicholai Sachdev; shares pics

The wedding bells are about to chime for actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar! According to reports, the actress is set to tie the knot with her longtime partner, Mumbai-based gallerist Nicholai Sachdev, on July 2 in Thailand. Currently, Varalaxmi is on a heartwarming mission – personally delivering wedding invitations to her celebrity friends and colleagues across India. She has been sharing glimpses of this delightful journey on her Instagram handle.
On Thursday, fans were treated to photos of Varalaxmi handing out invites to the stunning Samantha Ruth Prabhu and veteran actor Anupam Kher. Sharing a picture with Samantha, Varalaxmi affectionately wrote, “Rockstar.” A second picture captured them both holding the invitation and a gift box, with Varalaxmi adding, “Our rockstar… love u darling.. thank u for being you @samantharuthprabhuoffl.” Samantha reciprocated the love, reposting the story with a simple yet sweet, “Congratulations darling @varusarathkumar.”
Varalaxmi didn’t stop there. She shared a heartfelt post with her ‘guru’ Anupam Kher. The caption read, “Where it all started.. with my guru @anupamkher sir.. @actorprepares,” followed by, “Thank u sir for making me the actor I am.. I owe it to u.. @anupamkher.”
Varalaxmi also personally extended invitations to other celebrities, with her father Sarathkumar and stepmother Radhika Sarathkumar joining her for a visit to legendary actor Rajinikanth. The guest list reportedly includes a star-studded lineup of Kamal Haasan, Ravi Teja, director Prasanth Varma, Bala, Prabhu, Vamshi Paidipally, Thaman S, Gopichand Malineni, Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan, Kichcha Sudeep, Siddharth, and many more.
Varalaxmi and Nicholai got engaged in March 2024. Speaking about her fiancé in an interview he said, “He makes me laugh, supports my career and always puts me first. He’s extremely loving, pampering and fiercely protective of me. We share a love for food; he even completes my sentences. We met 14 years ago, and instantly, there was something, but we didn't date then. We stayed in touch as friends, and it's only recently that love blossomed.”