With her undeniable charisma, Karishma is going places!
Karishma Gangwal’s journey into the world of comedy began with a deep passion for storytelling and making people laugh. After pursuing a career as an RJ, which Karishma says she loved, she always felt a pull towards creating her own content. As she tells us, “ Leaving a stable job was scary, especially given my simple background and the struggles we’ve faced. Despite the fear, I decided to take the leap and try something new. I dove into content creation without really knowing how freelancing worked or how I’d fit into the vast online world.” But that leap eventually took her to Cannes this year! An excited Karishma tells us more.
Excerpts:
This was your debut at Cannes! Ever imagined you would be walking the red carpet at Cannes?
I never imagined that! It was a surreal experience and a dream come true for me. It feels amazing being part of something truly special in the world of cinema. It was a moment that I will cherish forever, as it marked a milestone in my journey as an artiste.
How was the experience like?
It was an incredible privilege to have had the opportunity to watch these cinematic masterpieces before they were unveiled to the world, sitting amongst esteemed filmmakers who had poured their hearts into creating these works of art. Being in the presence of such top-tier talent was truly inspiring.
You are known for your comedy content. Does comedy come naturally to you?
Comedy has always been a big part of my life, thanks to my incredible family. From my grandparents to my cousins, we all have this natural ability to make each other laugh. It’s like humour runs in our blood! We have these hilarious conversations where everyone speaks in such funny ways that we can’t help but burst into laughter.
Among all the characters you play, who is your favourite and why?
I’d say Vicky and Nani hold a special place in my heart. Vicky is just so adorable and has this infectious charm that everyone loves. The excitement and anticipation he brings is incredible. And then there’s Nani, who is like the backbone of the family. She’s always got Vicky and Chikky’s back, fiercely defending them, and her sense of humour is just unmatched. I love how she constantly teases Papa. Playing these characters feels like I’m channeling parts of my own family dynamics, which makes it even more special.
Is there any new comic character that you are looking to introduce?
I have recently introduced Vedika, who is Vicki’s girlfriend. Right now, I’m focusing on developing her character. I have a few ideas for more new characters, but I want to first give Vedika the attention she deserves.
You have millions of followers on Instagram, does that make you nervous to keep them all happy?
Absolutely not! I’m incredibly fortunate to have such a supportive community behind me. Their unwavering support motivates me to keep delivering content that they enjoy.
Do you feel the need to get away from social media? Do you also believe in social media detox?
I believe taking breaks from social media is crucial, especially since I juggle various roles and characters in my content. It’s essential in order to stay connected to my true self. Moreover, stepping back helps keep my content fresh and avoids monotony. I advocate for social media detoxes because they offer a chance to gain a fresh perspective which is vital for any artiste.
What are the projects you are currently involved in?
Well, I’m deep into crafting my own content at the moment, with an eye on transitioning to OTT platforms soon.
What do you want to say to youngsters who want to reach where you are today?
Dream big and never let your circumstances define you. I was just a girl from a small town in Jammu and Kashmir, with big dreams and a lot of determination. If you truly believe in yourself and put in the hard work, nothing is beyond your reach. Trust me, if I can make it, so can you. Stay passionate, stay committed, and always keep pushing forward.
