With her undeniable charisma, Karishma is going places!

Karishma Gangwal’s journey into the world of comedy began with a deep passion for storytelling and making people laugh. After pursuing a career as an RJ, which Karishma says she loved, she always felt a pull towards creating her own content. As she tells us, “ Leaving a stable job was scary, especially given my simple background and the struggles we’ve faced. Despite the fear, I decided to take the leap and try something new. I dove into content creation without really knowing how freelancing worked or how I’d fit into the vast online world.” But that leap eventually took her to Cannes this year! An excited Karishma tells us more.

Excerpts: