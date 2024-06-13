Ali Fazal explains how he approached his character Guddu Pandit in ‘Mirzapur’

Actor Ali Fazal, who is gearing up for the release of the upcoming season of the fan-favourite streaming action-crime-thriller series Mirzapur, has shared that he approached his character of Guddu Pandit in an analytical way because he is so far off from his character and the world of Mirzapur in real life.

Recently, the makers of the show announced its return with a third season. The series will see the return of beloved characters played by Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Harshita Gaur, Anjum Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Isha Talwar, among others.

Talking about his part in the show, Ali said, "I suppose by default the format has become a very integral part of my life and performances. Because it is the one place where people get to track the entire gram, so there is season 1, season 2 and now season 3. I don't know what season 3 holds, but I know I have justified a graph for this particular boy who has the essence of it all, who holds his innocence despite so much corruption around him."