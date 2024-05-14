First look of Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh from the sets of 'Metro In Dino'

Excitement mounts as the first look of Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh from the sets of Anurag Basu's highly anticipated film Metro In Dino has been revealed.

Directed by the acclaimed maverick Anurag Basu, known for his masterful storytelling, Metro In Dino is poised to be one of the most eagerly awaited films in Bollywood for 2024. The film is currently almost at the end of its shooting schedule and is slated for a 29th November release.

A source revealed, "Ali and Fatima are being paired for the first time together. They have a great friendship both on and off sets. They have wrapped up two schedules together and will be shooting for another schedule soon in Mumbai."