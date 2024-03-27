Sara Ali Khan starts her day with a core workout; here's why you should too!
A trusted choice amongst the younger generation for all things related to fitness and fashion, Sara Ali Khan earlier today shared a video of working her core with her pilates instructor.
The actress flaunted her toned mid-riff and mentioned that she often starts her day by burning her core to the tee! Here are five reasons why we think you too should start your day with a quick core session.
Delivers effective results: Core workouts like leg raises, half crunches and more are best performed on a well-rested body. When you wake up after a good night’s sleep, your body is in a position to deliver the best results for a muscle-targeted workout.
Improves Posture: For those who indulge in core workouts to also improve their overall posture, starting the day with some forearm planks, glute bridges and more serves as an excellent reminder to sit (stand) straight during the day.
Jumpstart metabolism: Speaking of, if you indulge in core workouts to build a strong abdomen and also reduce belly fat, starting the day with the same can set your intentions right, jumpstart your metabolism and motivate you to keep junk food at bay.
Sets tone for the day: Core exercises are a great way to maintain consistency with your overall fitness goals. Since its exercises require a minimum to zero equipment, you can boost your energy levels at the start of the day and later get going on other muscles like the shoulder, chest and legs in the evening.
Prevents uneasiness: Bloating, often a natural tightening of the stomach witnessed by the belly, is at its peak during evening time. And working your core on a bloated stomach can distress it further or cause some level of uneasiness.
All-in-all, core exercises first thing in the morning can set an overall tone to stay consistent and disciplined with one's fitness journey even during work hours.