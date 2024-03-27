Sara Ali Khan starts her day with a core workout; here's why you should too!

A trusted choice amongst the younger generation for all things related to fitness and fashion, Sara Ali Khan earlier today shared a video of working her core with her pilates instructor.

The actress flaunted her toned mid-riff and mentioned that she often starts her day by burning her core to the tee! Here are five reasons why we think you too should start your day with a quick core session.

Delivers effective results: Core workouts like leg raises, half crunches and more are best performed on a well-rested body. When you wake up after a good night’s sleep, your body is in a position to deliver the best results for a muscle-targeted workout.

Improves Posture: For those who indulge in core workouts to also improve their overall posture, starting the day with some forearm planks, glute bridges and more serves as an excellent reminder to sit (stand) straight during the day.