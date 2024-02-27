Three mindful habits to include in your daily routine

While you go about your day-to-day lives, it's easy to get caught up in the whirlwind of tasks and distractions. This may leave you feeling disconnected and overwhelmed. However, by incorporating simple yet powerful habits into your routines, you can cultivate greater thoughtfulness and vigilance, leading to a more fulfilling life. Here are three habits you can include in your routine to do the same:

Positive points

Keep a journal where you write down ten good things about your day before sleeping.

Entries may include favourite parts of the day, moments of laughter or smiles, observations of beauty, successful challenges overcome, joyful times with loved ones, new experiences, inspiring readings, connections with nature and realisations of one's place in the universe.

Spending just 15 minutes at bedtime on this activity can create a calming mindset and enhance your alertness the following day. This practice helps clear up any negativity harboured throughout the day and encourages a focus on joyful and beautiful aspects of life.