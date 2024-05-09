Ali Fazal joins Kamal Haasan for Mani Ratnam's magnum opus, 'Thug Life'

Ali Fazal, the versatile and acclaimed actor, embarks on his official debut in the South Indian film industry with the prestigious project Thug Life, helmed by the legendary filmmaker Mani Ratnam. The film will be shot by Ravi K Chandran and music will be composed by the legendary musician AR Rahman. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Fazal's career, as he steps into the realm of Southern cinema alongside the iconic Kamal Haasan.

Thug Life, touted to be a magnum opus by Mani Ratnam, promises to be a cinematic extravaganza, showcasing Fazal in a leading role alongside the veteran actor Kamal Haasan and others. While the details of Fazal's character are being kept under wraps, the actor expresses his elation at being a part of this ground-breaking venture.

Ali Fazal shares, "I am truly thrilled to be a part of Mani Sir's vision for Thug Life. And I can only hope I bring something significant to this canvas. It's also an honour to work alongside the Kamal Haasan sir and share notes with him on this. The opportunity to collaborate with two stalwarts of Indian cinema has been humbling. I am deeply grateful to Mani Sir for entrusting me with this role and am eager to bring it to life on screen.”

The production for Thug Life has officially commenced, with Ali Fazal diving into his role as filming begins in Delhi. After exploring Anurag Basu’s cinematic worlds, the actor is poised to bring depth and charisma to his new character, adding another feather to his cap in an already illustrious career.