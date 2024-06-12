Miley Cyrus steps out for a special sushi date with beau Maxx Morando

In February, a source mentioned that the couple is living together and Miley is "very happy with him.” “Miley has changed a lot in the past couple of years. She seems more calm and harmonious. Everyone loves Maxx," the source added. "He’s a great guy. She is very happy with him. He’s private and doesn’t like being in the press. It’s been good for her.”

The singer and Morando were first linked in 2021 when they were photographed holding hands backstage and dancing to music at her special, Miley’s New Year's Eve Party. Since then, public sightings have been minimal — though she gave him a sweet shout-out as she took home the award for the record of the year for Flowers at the 66th annual Grammy Awards in February.