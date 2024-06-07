Celebs

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar poses with Rajinikanth; invites the actor to her wedding

On Thursday, Varalaxmi took to Instagram Stories to share a glimpse of her “Day one of invitation giving”
In frame: Varalaxmi and family with Rajinikanth and Latha
The wedding bells are about to chime for Tamil actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar! After getting engaged to Mumbai-based gallerist Nicholai Sachdev in March, Varalaxmi has begun inviting loved ones to her upcoming nuptials.

On Thursday, Varalaxmi took to Instagram Stories to share a glimpse of her “Day one of invitation giving,” adding a playful “So far, so good.” She opted for a personal touch, meeting veteran actors Rajinikanth and Prabhu, as well as director Bala, to hand-deliver their invitations.

Sharing a heartwarming photo with Rajinikanth, his wife Latha, and daughter Aishwarya, Varalaxmi expressed her gratitude on X. “Got to meet our thalaivar (leader) @rajinikanth sir and invite him and latha aunty,” she wrote. “Thank you sir for always being so warm and loving..thank you @ash_rajinikanth for being so sweet as always..the apple didn't fall far from the tree.”

Varalaxmi wasn’t alone in her invitation venture. Accompanied by her father, actor Sarathkumar, and Radhika Sarathkumar, she documented the special moments. She affectionately addressed Prabhu as ‘darling prabhuuuu sir’ in her Instagram Stories, while calling director Bala her ‘guru.’

While the wedding date remains a mystery, excitement is certainly brewing!

