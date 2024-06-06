Kangana Ranaut assaulted by CISF constable at Chandigarh airport: Reports
A video shared on X shows the commotion inside the airport following the incident

Newly-elected MP from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, Kangana Ranaut was allegedly "slapped" by a CISF constable at the Chandigarh airport on Thursday.

The incident took place when Kangana was travelling to New Delhi to join the other MPs who'll constitute the 18th Lok Sabha. A video shared on X shows the commotion inside the airport following the incident.

As per eyewitness reports, the actress-turned-MP was "slapped" by CISF constable Kulvinder Kaur while she was about to board the Vistara flight UK707 from Chandigarh to New Delhi.

Kaur allegedly slapped Kangana at the security checkpoint after she refused to put her mobile phone in the tray for the mandatory security check. She's then said to have pushed aside the security personnel on duty.

It was also alleged by eyewitnesses that Kaur was upset with Kangana because of her earlier remarks on the protests by the farmers.

