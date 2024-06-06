Kangana Ranaut assaulted by CISF constable at Chandigarh airport: Reports

Newly-elected MP from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, Kangana Ranaut was allegedly "slapped" by a CISF constable at the Chandigarh airport on Thursday.

The incident took place when Kangana was travelling to New Delhi to join the other MPs who'll constitute the 18th Lok Sabha. A video shared on X shows the commotion inside the airport following the incident.

As per eyewitness reports, the actress-turned-MP was "slapped" by CISF constable Kulvinder Kaur while she was about to board the Vistara flight UK707 from Chandigarh to New Delhi.