Kangana Ranaut expresses 'heartfelt gratitude' for Mandi voters over Lok Sabha 2024 victory

Earlier today, actress and BJP candidate from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh, Kangana Ranaut, sought blessings from her mother, whom she described as "ishwar ka roop" for the 18th Lok Sabha elections.

Kangana took to her Instagram stories and shared two pictures. In the first image, her mother, Asha Ranaut, is seen feeding the actress "dahi cheeni," which is considered auspicious and eaten before doing anything good.

The actress captioned the image: "Maa ka aashirwad." The next image shows the actress' mother affectionately kissing her forehead. "Maa ishwar ka roop hai," she wrote in the caption. Now, the actress has shared another post over her impending win at the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

The actress wrote: "Samast Mandiwasiyon ka is janadhar, is pyaar aur is vishwas ke liye dil se abhaar. Yeh jeet aap sabhi ki hai, yeh jeet Pradhan Mantri Narendra Modi ji ki aur BJP par vishwas ki, ye jeet hai sanatan ki, yeh jeet hai Mandi ke samman ki (Heartfelt gratitude to all the people of Mandi for this love and trust. This victory belongs to all of you. This is the victory of trusting Prime Minister Modi and the BJP. This is the victory of Sanathan. This is the victory of Mandi."